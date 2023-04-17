WORLD VIEW: Ukraine Seeks Re-Opening of Grain Transit, Deadly Civil War in Sudan, 25 Years for Putin Critic, More

Outspoken Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed for a quarter of a century by a Moscow court, the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine. State prosecutors had accused him of treason and of discrediting the Russian military.
In India, at least 11 people died after suffering from sunstroke at an award function on the outskirts of Mumbai. Hundreds of thousands of people attended the event on Sunday afternoon where federal home minister Amit Shah presented an award to a well-known social activist.