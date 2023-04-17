WORLD VIEW: Ukraine Seeks Re-Opening of Grain Transit, Deadly Civil War in Sudan, 25 Years for Putin Critic, More

In India, at least 11 people died after suffering from sunstroke at an award function on the outskirts of Mumbai. Hundreds of thousands of people attended the event on Sunday afternoon where federal home minister Amit Shah presented an award to a well-known social activist.

at a dance studio in the small town of Dadeville, Alabama. Officials said there was no longer any threat to the community but did not say whether a suspect has been killed or arrested. And in Japan, the Group of Seven rich nations set new collective targets for solar power and offshore wind capacity, agreeing to speed up renewable energy development and move toward a quicker phase-out of fossil fuels. But they stopped short of endorsing a 2030 deadline for phasing out coal and left the door open for continued investment in gas. These are some key extracts from their communique.