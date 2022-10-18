WORLD VIEW: Ukraine Winter, Rus Plane Crash, Taliban Kills Captives, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Ukraine Winter, Rus Plane Crash, Taliban Kills Captives, More By . - October 18, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesWinter is coming: Ukrainians dig in for brutal season aheadKIVSHARIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Nine-year-old Artem Panchenko helps his grandmother stoke a smoky fire in a makeshift outdoor kitchen beside their nearly abandoned apartment…Read MoreRussian warplane crashes near apartment building, killing 13MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering…Read MoreReport: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan provinceISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — The Taliban captured, bound and shot to death 27 men in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley last month during…Read MoreEditor SelectionsAustralia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capitalCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the…Read MoreSmall town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrantsMEXICO CITY (AP) — As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border…Read MoreUK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes ‘Trussonomics’LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s new Treasury chief ripped up the government’s economic plan on Monday, dramatically reversing most of the…Read MoreCross Section Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awardsPARIS (AP) — Karim Benzema won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time on Monday after a brilliant season with Real Madrid capped…Read MoreFor better roast chicken, slather spices under the skinSlathering sauces or seasonings over a chicken before roasting may produce a beautiful bird, but it can deliver lackluster flavor….Read MorePack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in MassachusettsSWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Coyotes surrounded a person walking their dog north of Boston over the weekend but were apparently scared…Read More< Top Trending | APNews.com > - Advertisement -