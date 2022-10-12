WORLD VIEW: Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuke Plant Loses External Power, Biden Warns Saudis Over Oil, US May Offer Asylum for Venezuelans, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuke Plant Loses External Power, Biden Warns Saudis Over Oil, US May Offer Asylum for Venezuelans, More By . - October 12, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - UCToday’s HeadlinesUkraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external powerKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for…Read MoreBiden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts outputWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance…Read MoreUS mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrantsSAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with financial sponsors to be granted parole to…Read MoreEditor SelectionsProtests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unityLONDON (AP) — As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living…Read MoreTo hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by BidenGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — While preparing to march in a Saturday morning parade through this fast-growing city’s westside,…Read MoreGraft convictions extend Suu Kyi’s prison term to 26 yearsBANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on two more corruption…Read More LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarksLOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here? Three of its members – including the former Council…Read More477 whales die in ‘heartbreaking’ New Zealand strandingsWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over…Read MoreObserver: No matter who climbs Beijing’s ranks, Xi rulesBEIJING (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership line-up — no small feat, given the…Read More< Top Trending | APNews.com > - Advertisement -