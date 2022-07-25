WORLD VIEW: Ukrainians Return, Myanmar Executions, Pope In Canada, More

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — The missile’s impact flung the young woman against the fence so hard it splintered. Her mother found her dying on the bench beneath the pear tree where she’d enjoyed the…Read More
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Thousands of Indigenous persons are expected to converge Monday on the small Alberta prairie community of Maskwacis to hear a long-awaited apology from Pope Francis for…Read More
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When former President Donald Trump took the stage before a crowd of more than 5,000 young conservative activists in Tampa this weekend, he received the rock star’s welcome he’s…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 2 in 3 Americans say they favor term limits or a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices, according to a new poll that finds a sharp increase in the percentage of…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE — On July 25, 1972, Jean Heller, a reporter on The Associated Press investigative team, then called the Special Assignment Team, broke news that rocked the nation….Read More
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s government confirmed Monday it had carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who…Read More
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted…Read More
PARIS (AP) — Through the villages and across the mountains, the Tour de France took its pack of cyclists on a cross-country journey that culminated on the Champs-Elysees. A new champion, Jonas…Read More