Sept. 20, 2021
- The head of the United Nations is warning of a potential new Cold War if the United States and China don’t repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship.
- The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland in a massive show of force.
- In parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, people are dying from hunger.
- And pressure is building on world leaders to increase their efforts to fight global warming, an issue coming to a boil this week at the United Nations.
- Multiple fatalities result from shooting at university in Russia
- Canada votes in a pandemic election that could cost Trudeau
- China limits the amount of time kids can spend playing online games
The Rundown
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Warning of a potential new Cold War, the head of the United Nations implored China and the United States to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship before problems between the two large and deeply influential…Read More
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of Amer…Read More
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — In parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, people now eat only green leaves for days. At a health center last week, a mother and her newborn weighing just 1.7 pounds died from hunger. …Read More
Pressure keeps building on increasingly anxious world leaders to ratchet up efforts to fight climate change. There’s more of it coming this week in one of the highest-profile forums of all — the United Nations. …Read More
OK, it definitely wasn’t the Pandemmys, or the Zoomemmys, or whatever you want to call last year’s virtual Emmy ceremony — with everyone at home, and visitors in hazmat suits showing up to bestow awards. …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities said a body discovered in northern Wyoming was believed to be that of a 22-year-old woman who disappeared while on a cross-country trek wi…Read More
MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least four people wounded, the university’s spokespeople sai…Read More
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled on an early election in a bid to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but now faces the threat of being knocked fr…Read More
Li Zhanguo’s two children, aged eight and four, don’t have their own smartphones, but like millions of other Chinese children, they are no strangers to online gaming. “…Read More