WORLD VIEW: UN Chief’s Warning, Russia’s Ukraine Aftermath, Myanmar Attack Kills 13, More

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Warning that the world is in "great peril," the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle…Read More

'We have nothing': Izium's trauma after Russian occupation
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — The school was a shattered mess. Its six-month life as a Russian base and mechanic shop ended in August with…Read More

Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain's leader with an admission…Read More

Ad spending shows Dems hinging midterm hopes on abortion
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights, underscoring…Read More

Witnesses: Myanmar air attack kills 13, including 7 children
BANGKOK (AP) — Government helicopters have attacked a school and village in north-central Myanmar, killing at least 13 people…Read More

Energy crisis key to Italy's election — but not conservation
MILAN (AP) — Giambarini Group's plants in northern Italy must keep zinc baths that rustproof steel and iron parts super-heated…Read More

'Serial' case: Adnan Syed to be released, conviction tossed
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999…Read More

"Don't Look Up" director McKay gives to climate activists
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In director Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up," a 2021 satire about two scientists who try in vain to warn the…Read More

Stolen Grand Theft Auto footage dumped online in hack
NEW YORK (AP) — Video game producer Rockstar Games said Monday that early development footage from the next version of its popular…Read More