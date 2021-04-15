April 15, 2021
The Biden administration’s surprise announcement of an unconditional troop withdrawal from Afghanistan later this year appears to strip the Taliban and the Afghan government of considerable leverage and could ramp up pressure on them to reach a peace deal.
The White House is considering sanctions against Russia in response to election interference and a massive hacking campaign that breached vital federal agencies.
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will remain in limbo for a while longer after U.S. government health advisers said they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot – and if so, how big the risk really is.
- Minnesota ex-cop charged in shooting of Black motorist
- Bangkok’s nightlife drives COVID-19 surge
- Oscar moment coming up for the disabled
