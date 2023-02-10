WORLD VIEW: US-China Hotline, Quake Death Toll Keeps Rising, Rus Step Up Ukraine Attacks, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: US-China Hotline, Quake Death Toll Keeps Rising, Rus Step Up Ukraine Attacks, More By . - February 10, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP Morning Wire‘It just rang’: In crises, US-China hotline goes unansweredWASHINGTON (AP) — Within hours of an Air Force F-22 downing a giant Chinese balloon that had crossed the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reached out to his…Read MoreDeath toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermathISKENDERUN, Turkey (AP) — Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost…Read MoreRussia steps up attacks in Ukraine with broad bombardmentsKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed strategic bombers, killer drones and rockets in a barrage of attacks on Ukrainian targets early…Read MoreAP source: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing TrumpFormer Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President…Read MoreOfficer drew gun as he approached Tyre Nichols, report findsMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One of three Memphis Police officers who initially detained Tyre Nichols last month has admitted he did not witness…Read MoreTrending NowPatrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super BowlPHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP…Read MoreNFL Honors: Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his lifePHOENIX (AP) — The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin’s life were recognized with a tribute video at “NFL Honors” before being invited…Read MoreJoyous parades and parties kick off New Orleans’ Mardi GrasNEW ORLEANS (AP) — The lead up to New Orleans’ annual Mardi Gras season intensifies Friday with major nighttime parades down historic St….Read MoreFormer state adviser named in NH youth center abuse lawsuitsMANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The girls at New Hampshire’s youth detention center called their dormitory leader “Peepin’ Dave” because they say he…Read More - Advertisement -