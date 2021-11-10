Nov 10, 2021
The Rundown
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — U.S. food banks already dealing with increased demand from families sidelined by the pandemic now face a new challenge — surging food prices and supply chain issues walloping the nation….Read More
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Negotiators at the United Nations climate talks are considering a draft decision that highlights “alarm and concern” about global warming the planet already is experiencing and continu…Read More
TOKYO (AP) — Fumio Kishida was reelected as Japan’s prime minister Wednesday after his governing party scored a major victory in key parliamentary elections….Read More
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Wang Lijie planned to spend three days in the Gobi Desert last month to take in the area’s famous poplar forest as its trees turned a golden yellow….Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot….Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — From the southern border of Germany to the highest peaks in Africa, glaciers around the world have served as moneymaking tourist attractions, natura…Read More
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities said Wednesday that two groups of migrants managed to cross the border from Belarus into Poland but that all the people in the groups…Read More
BEIRUT (AP) — George Kordahi was popular among TV viewers in the Middle East for his dapper charm. He schmoozed with beautiful women, dropped jokes and recited lines of Arabi…Read More
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Rudd has been crowned as 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine . Rudd, known for his starring roles in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” films, “This is 40” an…Read More