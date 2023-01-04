WORLD VIEW: US House Leadership, Ukraine Latest, US Reopening Cuban Consulate, Catholics Mourn Benedict, More

By
.
-
The AP Morning Wire

Advancing the Power of Facts
McCarthy’s bid for speaker to continue, says Trump backs him
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first — with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing
 

 

NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
With tears beginning to well, Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver shook his head and lowered it to his knees, his body swaying as he
 

 

Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unauthorized use of cell phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they
At Benedict’s summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor
CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (AP) — The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. The parish priest wears his old vestments. The former mayor
 

 

US reopening visa and consular services at embassy in Cuba
HAVANA (AP) — The United States Embassy in Cuba is reopening visa and consular services Wednesday, the first time it has done so since a
 

 

‘Varsity Blues’ mastermind faces sentencing for college scam
BOSTON (AP) — The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal is set to be sentenced on Wednesday after helping

Trending Now

 

 

FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule that broadens availability of abortion pills to many more
 

 

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing Tuesday resulted in plenty of
 

 

‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars sue over 1968 film’s teen nude scene
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The two stars of 1968's "Romeo and Juliet" sued Paramount Pictures for more than $500 million on Tuesday over a nude

 

