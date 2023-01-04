WORLD VIEW: US House Leadership, Ukraine Latest, US Reopening Cuban Consulate, Catholics Mourn Benedict, More

Local NewsWORLD VIEW: US House Leadership, Ukraine Latest, US Reopening Cuban Consulate, Catholics Mourn Benedict, More By . - January 4, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP Morning WireAdvancing the Power of FactsMcCarthy’s bid for speaker to continue, says Trump backs himWASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first — with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing…Read More NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar HamlinWith tears beginning to well, Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver shook his head and lowered it to his knees, his body swaying as he…Read More Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troopsKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unauthorized use of cell phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they…Read MoreAt Benedict’s summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitorCASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (AP) — The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. The parish priest wears his old vestments. The former mayor…Read More US reopening visa and consular services at embassy in CubaHAVANA (AP) — The United States Embassy in Cuba is reopening visa and consular services Wednesday, the first time it has done so since a…Read More ‘Varsity Blues’ mastermind faces sentencing for college scamBOSTON (AP) — The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal is set to be sentenced on Wednesday after helping…Read MoreTrending Now FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pillsWASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule that broadens availability of abortion pills to many more…Read More Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winnerDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing Tuesday resulted in plenty of…Read More ‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars sue over 1968 film’s teen nude sceneLOS ANGELES (AP) — The two stars of 1968’s “Romeo and Juliet” sued Paramount Pictures for more than $500 million on Tuesday over a nude…Read More - Advertisement -