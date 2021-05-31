May 31, 2021
- President Joe Biden marks his first Memorial Day weekend as commander in chief by paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation while remembering his son Beau, a veteran who died six years ago from brain cancer.
- Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S.
- In China, the ruling Communist Party says it will allow couples to have three children, up from two, as it faces a looming demographic crisis.
Also this morning:
- European Union installs high-tech surveillance system at a migration flashpoint along Greece’s border with Turkey
- Israel’s Netanyahu could lose job as his rivals seek to unite
- Tiananmen crackdown exhibition opens in Hong Kong
VANESSA GERA
The Associated Press
Warsaw, Poland
The Rundown
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden marked his first Memorial Day weekend as commander in chief by honoring the nation’s sacrifices in a deeply personal manner as he paid tribute Sunday to those lost while remembering his late son Beau, a…Read More
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party will ease birth limits to allow all couples to have three children instead of two in response to the population’s rising age, a state news agency said Monday. …Read More
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A restrictive voting bill in Texas that was on the verge of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk failed to pass Sunday night after Democrats walked out of the House chamber before a midnight deadline. …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is asking for Supreme Court review of a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using the company’s talc products. The case features an array of high-profile attorn…Read More
PEPLO, Greece (AP) — As the world begins to travel again, Europe is sending migrants a loud message: Stay away! Greek border police are firing bursts of deafening noise from an armored truck over the frontier into Turkey. …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents on Sunday appeared to be moving closer toward a coalition deal that could end the 12-year rule of the …Read More
HONG KONG (AP) — The organizer of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil has opened its yearly exhibit of photographs and paraphernalia from the bloody 1989 c…Read More
LONDON (AP) — Sit at the back of the movie theater, and it’s possible to see the appeal of ScreenX, the latest attempt to drag film lovers off the sofa and away from Netflix…Read More
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s Olympic softball squad left Sydney bound for Japan on Monday and will be among the earliest arrivals for the Tokyo Games. The so-called Aussie Spir…Read Mor