Serbia’s mass shootings prompt national reckoning for war-scarred nation When a 13-year-old boy last week opened fire on his fellow students in a school in Belgrade, and a day later a man killed people at random in villages south of the Serbian capital, the country came to a standstill. One question was on everyone’s mind: How can this be happening to us? The answer, however, could be closer to home than many care to admit. Read More.