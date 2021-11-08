Nov. 8, 2021
- The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
- Fresh from his victory in winning the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden must now see that the funds are spent so that Americans can feel a real impact.
- In Nicaragua, provisional vote totals are expected in elections where President Daniel Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term in polls the United States has called a “pantomime” following the jailing of his top rivals.
- And in the Middle East, nearly two decades after Israel sparked controversy by building a barrier on the border with Palestine, it has become a seemingly permanent feature of the landscape — even as Israel encourages its citizens to settle on both sides.
- The magic 1.5: What’s behind climate talks’ key elusive goal.
- German COVID infection rate at new high as vaccinations slow.
- Tight harmonies credited for making Carpenters’ songs worldwide hits.
ANDREW MELDRUM
Africa News Editor
JOHANNESBURG
The Associated Press
OTHER TOP STORIES
