Monday, Dec. 13 2021
- Kentucky tornado death doll in the dozens
- Tornado-hit Kentucky town griev
- Afghan Taliban leaders seek ties with U.S.
- North Korea’s dictator at crossroads amid failing economic, nukes promise
- Meadows faces contempt charges in Capitol insurrection probe
- Western U.S. faces major winter storm
- Hungary’s media, health experts seek more COVID-19 data
- UAE’s new law unclear on babies born to unwed mothers
- Quilts honor victims of racial violence in U.S.
The Rundown
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Night-shift workers were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles at Mayfield Consumer Products, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out to seek shelter….Read More
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Judy Burton’s hands shivered as she gazed up at what had been her third-floor apartment. She could see her clothes still hanging in the closet, through the building’s shredded walls. …Read More
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers are committed in principle to education and jobs for girls and women, a marked departure from their previous time in power, and seek the world’s “mercy …Read More
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Too young. Too weak. Too inexperienced. Since taking power following his father’s sudden death 10 years ago, Kim Jong Un has erased the widespread doubts that greeted his early attempt…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is set to recommend contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday as lawmakers are releasing ne…Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
The Western U.S. is bracing for the brunt of a major winter storm expected to hit Monday, bringing travel headaches, the threat of localized flooding and some relief in an …Read More
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As coronavirus infections and deaths soar in Hungary, the country’s journalists and public health professionals are demanding more detailed data on…Read More
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Over a dozen unmarried women huddled in a jail cell south of Dubai last year, locked up for the crime of giving birth, when a guard ent…Read More
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Long after he was killed, Myrtle Green-Burton wouldn’t let anyone wear her 17-year-old son’s high school track team jacket. James Earl Green, an aspir…Read More