June 7, 2021
- A key Democratic senator says he will not vote for the largest overhaul of U.S. election law in at least a generation, leaving no plausible path forward for the legislation.
- As Kamala Harris visits Guatemala and Mexico on her first foreign trip as vice president, the Biden administration is expected to announce new measures to fight smuggling and trafficking.
- Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan have welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana.
- The last surviving Soviet soldier involved in the liberation of Auschwitz dies
- Normandy commemorates D-Day anniversary with small crowd
- Turkish mafia boss dishes dirt, becoming YouTube hit
The Rundown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Louis DeJoy is uninterested in the niceties of Washington. The wealthy longtime businessman with an outer borough New York accent prides himself as a problem solver ready to disrupt an unwieldy bureaucracy. …Read More
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Two months ago Radha Gobindo Pramanik and his wife threw a party to celebrate their daughter’s pregnancy and the upcoming birth of their long-awaited grandchild. They were so happy that they paid little attention to his wif…Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — When the sun rises over Omaha Beach, revealing vast stretches of wet sand extending toward distant cliffs, one starts to grasp the immensity…Read More
BERLIN (AP) — David Dushman, the last surviving Allied soldier involved in the liberation of Auschwitz, has died. He was 98. The Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria …Read More
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — From alleged drug trafficking and a murder cover-up to weapons transfers to Islamic militants, a convicted crime ringleader has been dishing the dirt on…Read More
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just a year ago, the financial future looked bleak for state governments as governors and lawmakers scrambled to cut spending amid the coronavirus …Read More