WORLD VIEW: What’s next for former U.S. President Donald Trump?, high-profile trips: Macron, Von der Leyen go to China, Zelenskiy in Poland, Tsai Ing-wen meets McCarthy in California

Donald Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a historic case. But any potential trial could be more than a year away . That raises the possibility that the former U.S. president could face a jury as he seeks a return to the White House – or even after the November 2024 election. After he pleaded not guilty, Judge Juan Merchan set the next court hearing for Dec. 4.

After he pleaded not guilty, Judge Juan Merchan set the next court hearing for Dec. 4. Analysis: The long-awaited charges centering on hush money payments to suppress damaging news stories ahead of the 2016 election revealed few new details about a case that prosecutors have probed on-and-off for five years. Legal experts not involved with the case underscored that its ultimate strength will likely hinge on evidence that has not yet been made public.

The long-awaited charges centering on hush money payments to suppress damaging news stories ahead of the 2016 election revealed few new details about a case that prosecutors have probed on-and-off for five years. Legal experts not involved with the case underscored that its ultimate strength will likely hinge on evidence that has not yet been made public. Back at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Trump lashed out at New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg for bringing criminal charges against him and declared himself the victim of election interference without offering evidence. Listen to today’s Reuters World News podcast for more on what’s next for Trump.