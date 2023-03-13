WORLD VIEW: Worldwide Shock from Silicon Valley Bank Collapse, Putin Meets Xi, Migrants at Mex Border, More

US officials stopped hundreds of mostly Venezuelan migrants entering the country from Mexico after a large group broke through Mexican lines to demand asylum in the U.S., only to be thwarted by barbed wire, barriers and shields. The migrants are frustrated with problems securing appointments to seek asylum using a new U.S. government app.

of mostly Venezuelan migrants entering the country from Mexico after a large group broke through Mexican lines to demand asylum in the U.S., only to be thwarted by barbed wire, barriers and shields. The migrants are frustrated with problems securing appointments to seek asylum using a new U.S. government app. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has shown that waging cultural warfare over education can pay off with voters, and now Donald Trump is looking to get in on the action. The former president, who is making another bid for the White House in 2024, is slated to deliver remarks on education policy at a campaign event in the key early voting state of Iowa.

has shown that waging cultural warfare over education can pay off with voters, and now Donald Trump is looking to get in on the action. The former president, who is making another bid for the White House in 2024, is slated to deliver remarks on education policy at a campaign event in the key early voting state of Iowa. A Texas man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing three women of helping his ex-wife obtain abortion pills, one of the first major legal challenges under a state abortion ban since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Marcus Silva’s lawsuit alleges the women are liable for wrongful death because they helped his ex-wife obtain abortion pills to terminate a pregnancy.

accusing three women of helping his ex-wife obtain abortion pills, one of the first major legal challenges under a state abortion ban since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Marcus Silva’s lawsuit alleges the women are liable for wrongful death because they helped his ex-wife obtain abortion pills to terminate a pregnancy. Former Vice President Mike Pence , who is considering a run for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, offered his most forceful rebuke to date of his one-time boss Donald Trump, saying that history will hold him accountable for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

, who is considering a run for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, offered his most forceful rebuke to date of his one-time boss Donald Trump, saying that history will hold him accountable for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. A quarter-century ago, college freshman Kristin Smart vanished in what became one of California’s most notorious unsolved crimes. The man ultimately convicted of killing her – one-time classmate Paul Flores – was sentenced on Friday to serve 25 years to life in prison.