WORLD VIEW: Xi and Putin pledge to shape new world order, Uganda passes anti-LGBTQ Law, Will Trump Face Justice?, More

- U.S. authorities are set to consider steps to further strengthen financial stability today, along with scenarios to tackle the problems still facing regional lender First Republic Bank.
- While recent market turmoil has eased, the Federal Reserve’s meeting is now the major focus, with traders split over whether the U.S. central bank will be forced to pause its hiking cycle.
- Swiss authorities imposed curbs on bonus payments for Credit Suisse employees, a move that will penalize bankers after a multi-billion-franc state rescue of the bank.
- British consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose to 10.4% in February, pushed up by drinks prices in pubs and restaurants, official data showed, a day before the Bank of England announces its latest decision on interest rates.
- Tensions over plans to transform Air India into a global airline with hundreds of new jets rippled across the aviation sector as foreign carriers clamored for more access to the world’s fastest-growing economy.
- TikTok’s chief executive will tell lawmakers the Chinese-owned short video app with more than 150 million American users has never, and would never, share U.S. user data with the Chinese government amid growing U.S. national security concerns.