WORLD VIEW: Zelensky at the Hague, Moscow Accuses US for Drone Attack, Ukraine War, More

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We all want to see a different Vladimir here in the Hague, the one who deserves to be sanctioned for his criminal actions here, in the capital of international law,” Zelenskiy said in a speech.

Meanwhile, Moscow has stepped up attacks as Ukraine prepares for a counteroffensive to try to retake occupied land. Russia fired two dozen combat drones at Ukraine early today, striking a university campus in the Black Sea city of Odesa and attacking the capital Kyiv for the third time in four days. Follow the latest developments here.

Russia accused the US of being behind what it says was a drone attack on the Kremlin intended to kill Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Washington should be aware that Russia knew it was selecting the targets and Ukraine was merely implementing US plans. Today's Reuters World News podcast explains what we know and don't know about the incident.