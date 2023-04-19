WORLD VIEW: India set to become the world’s most populous country, Fox settles defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million, porn on the Kindle app, More

- Fox disposed of one legal threat with its $787.5 million defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, but the network still faces a $2.7 billion lawsuit from another voting technology company over its coverage of debunked election-rigging claims. Breakingviews: Fox is not out of the woods yet.
- India is on its way to become the world’s most populous country, overtaking China with almost 3 million more people in the middle of this year, data released by the United Nations showed. The report estimates India’s population at 1.4286 billion against 1.4257 billion for China this year. The United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million.
- South Korea might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid if it comes under a large-scale civilian attack, President Yoon Suk Yeol said, signaling a shift in his stance against arming Ukraine. Ahead of his state visit to the US, Yoon told Reuters his government has been exploring how to help defend and rebuild Ukraine.
- Air strikes and explosions hammered Sudan’s capital after the failure of a US -brokered ceasefire between the army and paramilitary forces, forcing residents to stay hunkered down and Japan to prepare to evacuate its citizens. Continuous bombardments and loud blasts could be heard in central Khartoum.
- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity by Russia and again called for mediation to end the war, a peace initiative that was criticized by the Ukrainian government. His comments came after he set off a storm among Western allies by stating over the weekend that they were prolonging the fighting by supplying arms to Ukraine. Follow the latest news from the war in Ukraine.
- Britain was the only country in western Europe with double-digit inflation in March after it fell less than expected, bolstering bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again in May. Consumer prices rose by an annual 10.1%, above the 9.8% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
- Consumers are starting to fall behind on their credit card and loan payments as the economy softens, according to executives at the biggest US banks. Profits at Bank of America. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup beat analyst forecasts as lending giants earned a windfall from rising interest rates. But industry chiefs warned that the strength would tail off as a recession looms.
- Oil prices dropped as the market weighed potential interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve that could slow growth and dampen oil consumption, offsetting falling US inventories and strong Chinese economic data. Brent crude futures shed 35 cents.
- A funding squeeze at Indian startups that has already led to layoffs and delayed stock listings is set to worsen as investors reckon with stretched valuations and faltering consumption growth, likely laying the ground for industry consolidation. Startups in India raised just $2 billion in the first quarter of 2023.
- BYD’s latest electric vehicle, dubbed the “Seagull”, made its debut at the Shanghai auto show this week, stunning visitors not so much for its look or its features, but the fact it will sell from around half the price of the cheapest new energy vehicles available elsewhere. Sign up for the Reuters Auto File newsletter for more from the world of automotive technology.
Porn on Kindle app prompts warnings
Amazon’s Kindle e-book app is seen on an iPhone in an illustration taken April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/Illustration
Apple and Alphabet have raised concerns with Amazon after learning that sexually explicit photographs could be accessed by children on the popular Kindle app and called on Amazon to strengthen its content moderation.
The warnings were sparked by questions posed by Reuters to spokespeople at the three companies about users’ ability, via the Kindle app, to access explicit content.