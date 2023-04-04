WORLD VIEW:Trump in Court in Historic First for the US, Fighting Continues in Ukraine, Virgin Loses Space Race, More

By
.
-
FILE — Former President Donald Trump speaks from the podium during a campaign rally, May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Neb. A lawyer for the New York attorney general's office said Friday, May 13, 2022, that the office is "nearing the end" of its three-year investigation into Trump and his business practices. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -