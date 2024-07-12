‘World’s Coolest Dictator’ Threatens To Treat Price Gougers Like Gangsters.

- Advertisement -

Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador who astounded the world by rounding up thousands of gangsters and locking them up in their underpants, has now threatened to use the same methods to deal with alleged price gougers who he says are behind rapidly escalating food prices in the Central American nation.

President Nayib Bukele, the millennial leader who once styled himself “the world’s coolest dictator,” was responding to recent steep rises for food and other basic products.

He said the same tactics would be used on wholesalers and distributors who he blamed for a recent steep rise in the prices for food items and other basic goods.

“I am going to issue a call, like we did to the gangs at the start of 2019, “We told them either stop killing people, or don’t complain about what happens afterward.”

“Well, I’m going to issue a message to the importers, distributors and food wholesalers: stop abusing the people of El Salvador, or don’t complain about what happens afterward.”

“We are not playing around” and his threats were not a smokescreen. “I expect the prices to come down by tomorrow or there are going to be problems,” he said.

Recently reelected with 85% of the vote, Bukele controls Congress and has been granted special emergency powers to fight gangs for more than two years.

Mr Bukele is hugely popular, thanks to his draconian approach to the mara gangs, which has ended their reign of terror in El Salvador.

He has locked up nearly 80,000 young men, often without evidence that they are gang members, in harsh conditions, with dozens to a cell and paraded before the cameras in their underpants.

While his emergency powers probably wouldn’t allow Bukele to lock people up for charging too much, he claimed there was evidence that wholesalers or importers had allegedly engaged in tax evasion, bribery and contraband importation, criminal charges that could warrant jail time.

The Salvadoran government has said inspectors have found some products had tripled in price, and while fines are a possibility, that probably isn’t enough. The government has also announced plans to set up 20 sales points to distribute food “at fair prices.”

It’s all very much in character for Bukele, who once described himself as the “world’s coolest dictator.”

Bukele is also riding a wave of popularity for his frontal attack on powerful gangs that once basically ruled many neighborhoods, extorting protection money from businesses and residents. The crackdown has converted what was once the world’s murder capital into one of Latin America’s safest countries.

The state of emergency originally declared in 2022 and still in effect has been used to round up 78,175 suspected gang members in sweeps that rights groups say are often arbitrary, based on a person’s appearance or where they live.

The government has had to release about 7,000 people because of a lack of evidence.

Yet the economy may be Mr. Bukele’s biggest stumbling block. The poverty rate, now 30 per cent of the population, and the national debt, now $30 billion or roughly 80 per cent of GDP, have surged since he took office in 2019.

Basic foodstuffs such as bread, eggs, meat, beans and fruit jumped 30% in Mr Bukele’s first four years in office. But government inspectors say some prices have tripled in recent months.

Meanwhile, his flagship economic policy, adopting Bitcoin as the national currency, has baffled ordinary citizens, failed to generate jobs or growth, and antagonised the International Monetary Fund, whose support he badly needs.

Souces: VOA, AP, Daily Telegraph.