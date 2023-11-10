World’s First Complete Eye Transplant Surgery Successful.

“We’re not claiming that we are going to restore sight,” Dr Rodriguez told ABC News. “But there’s no doubt in my mind we are one step closer.”

Surgeons told James before the surgery that it was risky, and if the eye was rejected by his body, it could lead to further complications.

But Aaron was ready to take a chance. “I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’” His one request: that his new face would allow him to grow back his beard.

Doctors said there was direct blood flow to the retina – the part of the eye that sends images to the brain. While there is no certainty Mr James will regain vision in his new eye, doctors do not rule out the possibility either.

“If I can see out of it, that’s great,” Mr James said in an interview. “But if it’ll kick-start the next path in the medical field, then I’m all for it.”

Mr James, a military veteran, will continue to be monitored by doctors, but the progress they have seen with the eye is “exceptional” says Bruce E. Gelb, MD, a transplant surgeon at New York University.