Tokyo Disneyland won’t reopen until mid-April

People pass beneath an archway leading to Tokyo Disneyland on February 28. Carl Court/Getty Images Tokyo Disneyland will remain closed through mid-April in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus according to Oriental Land, Tokyo Disneyland’s operator. In a news release issued on Wednesday, Oriental Land said that both Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea will stay closed through mid-April in the wake of the Japanese government’s announcement yesterday requesting all large-scale events be postponed. The park has been closed since February 29.

The inaugural Jakarta E-prix race is being postponed due to the coronavirus

The first-ever Jakarta E-Prix has been postponed due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus. The event is the third Formula E race of the season to be called off. Formula E has already canceled E-Prix races in Sanya, China, scheduled for March 21 and another in Rome that was set for April 4. The Jakarta race was to be held on June 6. “We are evaluating contingency plans to lessen the potential impact of coronavirus and maintain the highest possible number of races on the calendar for season six,” Formula E said in a statement. “It is a fluid situation, developing on a daily basis and we remain realistic and flexible in our approach to alternative options. These include adding double-headers to existing events, using permanent facilities and racing behind closed doors if necessary and advised to do so by local authorities in any given location.” On Wednesday, Indonesia confirmed its first death from the virus and said its number of cases had risen to 27 from 19.

Iran blames US sanctions for affecting medicinal imports amid coronavirus outbreak

US sanctions on Iran have seriously affected the country’s ability to import drugs and medicines into the country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said during a news conference on Wednesday.

“The American administration does not care about Iranian people, they shed crocodile tears,” he said. Mousavi also said the outbreak must not be associated only with China since it is a global issue, adding, “we welcome any assistance from all over the world.” Iran has confirmed 8,042 coronavirus cases and 291 deaths, making it one of the worst hit countries outside China.

Students walk around the University of Washington campus for the last day of in-person classes on March 6 in Seattle. The university closed on Monday as a precaution against coronavirus. Karen Ducey/Getty Images If you’re just joining us, here are the latest developments: China eases restrictions: China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, will allow businesses to gradually come back online and will resume some public transportation services, after a significant drop in new cases reported daily. Hubei’s capital Wuhan and other virus-hit cities were put under lockdown on January 23 — and this is the first sign of those restrictions lifting. The US imposes restrictions: In sharp contrast, the US is only now introducing harsher measures to halt the virus’ spread: universities are closing, employees are working from home, and local governments are encouraging social distancing. In Washington, the hardest hit state, gatherings of more than 250 people are banned in three counties. Other crowded events like the South by Southwest conference and sports tournaments have also been canceled. It’s not over yet in Asia: Mongolia, which announced its first case yesterday, is shutting borders with neighboring Russia. South Korea, which had seen a drop in cases earlier this week, reported an uptick of 242 new cases today. Indonesia, which only reported its first case of the virus earlier this month, confirmed it’s first death from the virus today and now has 27 cases. The virus is all across Europe: Since the outbreak began in Italy in late February, it has spread across the continent, reaching every EU country. Of the 11 countries with most infections outside China, six are in Europe — Italy, Germany, Spain, France, the UK, and the Netherlands.

A coronavirus patient in Indonesia has died. It’s the first fatality reported in the country

Indonesia has recorded its first coronavirus-related fatality, according to the country’s state-run news agency Antara. The patient was a 53-year-old foreign national who was suffering from pre-existing conditions, including diabetes, lung disease, hypertension and a respiratory obstruction, according to a government spokesman dealing with the virus outbreak, Achmad Yurianto. “This patient was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition,” Yurianto said, according to Antara. Indonesia has identified at least 27 coronavirus patients.

Coronavirus outbreak worsens in Italy and Japan, as situation stabilizes in China

A worker sprays disinfectant in the museum hosted by the Maschio Angioino medieval castle in Naples, Italy on Tuesday. Alessandro Pone/LaPresse via AP The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has surpassed 115,000, with the death toll reaching more than 4,200, as countries around the world continue to grapple with the challenges of containing the pandemic. On Wednesday, China reported a slight increase in new daily cases, overturning several consecutive days of fewer new infections. The rise, from 19 on Monday to 24 on Tuesday, has been attributed to individuals returning from overseas, underscoring the difficulties faced by governments as the virus continues to spread rapidly across multiple continents. Neighboring Japan and South Korea also saw an uptick in numbers Tuesday, with Japan reporting 54 more cases — one of the biggest single-day jumps since the outbreak began, according to the country’s Ministry of Health. Authorities in South Korea, meanwhile, confirmed 242 new cases, bringing the national total to 7,755. As with China, the infection rate in South Korea had slowed in recent days, bringing hope that the situation was beginning to stabilize. Though one of the world’s worst hit countries, South Korea has been lauded for its widespread testing drive, which has so far seen around 200,000 people screened for the virus. However, new outbreaks linked to a call center in Seoul and the country’s military are likely to alarm officials. Western countries are also struggling with their own worsening outbreaks. The number of cases in the US has now reached at least 1,000, with numerous states declaring emergencies. In Europe, cases have now been confirmed in every member nation of the European Union. Italy remains on total lockdown as its healthcare system struggles to cope, while nearby countries like Germany and France report alarming spikes in daily cases. In a speech earlier this week, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reiterated that different countries are facing “different scenarios,” with each requiring a tailored response. “It’s not about containment or mitigation — which is a false dichotomy. It’s about both,” said Tedros.

Berlin is closing some performance centers until April State theaters, opera houses and concert halls in Berlin will be closed from this Wednesday until April 19 — the end of Easter break for schools — Berlin’s culture senator Klaus Lederer said in a statement. Private large theaters were advised to follow suit, Lederer said

Iran’s Supreme Leader has appointed President Rouhani to head the country’s campaign against the coronavrius

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has appointed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to head the campaign against coronavirus in the country, Rouhani announced in a televised address on Wednesday. Rouhani advised Iranians to perform pilgrimage from a distance during the Persian New Year, Nowruz, which is on Friday, March 20. He also urged the nation to keep observing good sanitary habits to fight the outbreak. On Monday, Khamenei’s office released a statement saying he will not deliver his annual Nowruz speech at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad. Iran has been trying to contain one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks in the world. As of the end of the day Tuesday Eastern Time, Iran had reported 8,042 infections and 291 coronavirus related-deaths

China’s Hubei province says it will gradually allow businesses to reopen in the coming days and weeks

Nearly empty roads are seen in Wuhan, China on March 10. Stringer/AFP/Getty Images China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, will allow businesses to gradually come back online and will resume some public transportation services, the provincial government said in a statement Wednesday. The decision comes as the number of cases in the province has declined significantly. Hubei was reporting thousands of infections a day just weeks ago. There were only 14 new infections reported in Hubei Tuesday, according to China’s National Health Commission. Businesses in Wuhan — the provincial capital and the city where the virus was first identified — that are related to epidemic control, public utilities and daily necessities are allowed to resume work now, the statement said. Other firms can return to work starting on March 20. The provincial government said that regions outside Wuhan will be divided into areas of high, medium and low risk. The order of work resumption will depend on the nature of businesses and where they are located. Meanwhile, business that involve people gathering in small spaces — like karaoke bars, movie theaters and beauty salons — will not be allowed to reopen until after the outbreak is over. Areas where the risk is deemed medium or low will be allowed to gradually resume public transportation services like city buses and flights between provinces. However, public transportation in Wuhan and other high-risk areas will continue to be suspended until further notice, it said. Schools across Hubei province will continue to be suspended until further notice and checkpoints will remain in place for those wishing to enter or leave Hubei.

Pope Francis made special mention of prisoners in his prayers for those infected by the coronavirus

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square in this file photo from March 1. Andrew Medichini/AP Pope Francis has expressed his feeling of metaphorical closeness to all coronavirus patients, particularly those in jail, at the beginning of his daily mass that was held from his residence in Santa Marta on Wednesday.

“We continue to pray for the sick of this epidemic. And today in a special way I would like to pray for prisoners, our brothers and sisters imprisoned,” he said. “They suffer, and we must be close to them in our works for the Lord to help and comfort them in this difficult moment.” Since Sunday, riots have broken out in 22 Italian prisons as inmates protested the new measures imposed by the government to fight the spread of the coronavirus. At least 11 inmates have died, according to the latest official statement from the justice minister.

Bank of England slashes interest rates in emergency move related to coronavirus pandemic

The Bank of England has cut interest rates by half a percentage point in an emergency move to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the central bank said that while the magnitude of the shock from the coronavirus remains “highly uncertain,” economic activity is “likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months.”

It said that slashing its main interest rate to 0.25% would “help to keep firms in business and people in jobs and help prevent a temporary disruption from causing longer-lasting economic harm.” Read more: Bank of England slashes interest rates in emergency move

Washington state will restrict gatherings of over 250 people in 3 counties, The Seattle Times reports

Fans attend an MLS match between the Seattle Sounders and Chicago Fire on March 1 in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce today that gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties will be banned to help public health authorities stop the coronavirus from spreading further, according to The Seattle Times. The measure will affect sporting events, concerts and cultural gatherings, but not retail stores, the newspaper reported. Washington is currently dealing with the most severe coronavirus outbreak in the United States. At least 273 patients have been identified and 24 people have died.

India expands list of people who must self-quarantine upon arrival to the country India’s Central Industrial Security Force personnel stand at the entrance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India on March 7. Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images Indian authorities have issued a new travel advisory that requires any passengers who arrive in the country to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have visited China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain or Germany. Fifty-six coronavirus cases have been identified in India as of Wednesday morning local time. India has also suspended visas issued to nationals of several countries with large outbreaks in order to prevent importation of the virus. Authorities announced that they would be suspending visas issued to nationals of Germany, France and Spain, if those visas were issued on or before March 11 and if the visa-holder has not yet entered India. The country had already enacted similar visa restrictions for Italian, Iranian, South Korean and Chinese nationals.

Mongolia is temporarily closing its border with Russia due to the coronavirus

Mongolia is temporarily banning any travel into the country through its border with Russia, state news agency Montsame reported. The country is also suspending all flights to and from Russia, Turkey and Kazakhstan, according to Montsame. Mongolia reported its first novel coronavirus case yesterday.

Players are pushing back after cancellation of the Ivy League basketball tournament

The Ivy League may have decided to cancel its basketball tournaments amid coronavirus concerns, but the players are not letting it go down without a fight. In an announcement Tuesday, the League said its season-ending championship tournaments — which help determine what teams attend the National College Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball tournament — would be canceled for both its men’s and women’s teams as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Princeton University’s women’s basketball team and Yale University’s men’s basketball team, both the regular season champions, became the automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournaments as a result of the decision. The decision resulted in immediate backlash from some players in the league, who created a petition on Change.org called “Reinstate the Ivy League Tournament.” Cody Manmiller, an athletic communications assistant at the University of Pennsylvania, confirmed to CNN that “the Penn Women’s Basketball team created and wrote the petition with the support of multiple Ivy League teams.”

“The hypocrisy of our Ivy League presidents is baffling and alarming,” the petition, which as of Tuesday evening had garnered more than 8,000 signatures, reads. “Other conferences, such as the SEC and Pac-12, are still scheduled to host their men’s basketball championship tournaments.” The petition’s authors argue that the careers of the league’s senior players unfairly got cut short. They point out that other sports, such as the Ivy League wrestlers, are continuing to compete and travel in spite of the virus. “If it is deemed safe enough for teams to travel to higher level tournaments, then it should be safe enough for us to travel locally for the chance to compete,” the petition states. R

A conference in Boston was ground zero for a coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts

A Biogen building in Massachusetts is seen in this file photo from 2017. Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images Massachusetts’ coronavirus cases have more than doubled and the state’s governor declared a state of emergency after employees who attended a company meeting in Boston last month tested positive for the virus. The state announced 51 new presumptive positive cases Tuesday that are awaiting confirmation by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The surge brings the total number of confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Massachusetts to 92. Seventy of the cases are related to employees at Cambridge biotechnology company Biogen, state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said. Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in response to the outbreak. “The purpose of moving forward with these measures now is to act before the numbers increase to the point where the virus spread is severely impacting the commonwealth,” Baker told reporters Tuesday, adding that a spike in cases could overwhelm the state’s systems

Researchers in Seattle repurposed a flu test and found community spread of coronavirus

A doctor in Seattle studying influenza hypothesized that the coronavirus had been spreading in Washington for days before anyone realized it, according to a New York Times report yesterday. For weeks, states have raised concerns that there are not enough tests available, as international agencies like the World Health Organization warned that early testing and contact testing is paramount to halting the virus’ spread. According to the Times, Dr. Helen Y. Chu and her team, without government approval, re-purposed tests for influenza to instead look for coronavirus. The study found a positive test from a teen with no travel history to any area where there had been an outbreak, showing the coronavirus was spreading in the community earlier than officials thought. Early this morning, the Seattle Flu Study tweeted a statement by Lead Principal Investigator Dr. Jay Shendure: “Our researchers are deeply dedicated to keeping our community safe. In the face of this unprecedented health threat, there are times when we have all felt the need to move fast in an effort to save lives. We are actively working and have had good cooperation with local, state, and national health authorities on the response to COVID-19.

Our team is productively collaborating with state regulators and has identified a path forward that will allow us to continue testing. This collaboration will be crucial to helping us overcome the current challenge and putting in place a strong foundation for the future."