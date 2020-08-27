By the A.M. Costa Rica staff



Six baths a day is what the workers at Costa Rica’s the Specialized Patient Care Centre with Covid-19, known as the COVID Hospital, do to avoid the spread of COVID-19. During an 8-hour workday, they take a bath at least six times, said Estéfani Vargas-González, coordinator of Hospital General Services told A.M. Costa Rica. She is one of the cleaning service workers at the hospital.



Employees must follow strict health protection guidelines, such as wearing a double pair of gloves, wearing a double mask and making sure no part of their body is exposed when they are cleaning areas where doctors attend patients, Social Security said in its statement.



Cleaning each wall of the hospital is done with soap, water, bleach, and then again with water. Once disinfection is completed in one area, they “have to disinfect the entire body,” said Vargas.



The extensive cleaning includes sanitizing areas such as walls, window and door frames, glass, floors, among others. The ceiling of the cubicle, where the COVID-19 infected patient died, must also be cleaned, Social Security said.



“We fight against time, against cold or heat; sometimes you hold your breath as an involuntary safety measure,” said Vargas. “There are moments when one becomes unbalanced because of fatigue and headaches, but it is a job that we also do with love.”



The Covid-19 Hospital has 28 patient rooms with capacity for 88 patients. Since March 500, COVID-19 patients have been treated at the hospital.



Public hospitals are the medical centres servicing the most number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Workers in Costa Rica at Costa Rica’s Specialized Patient Care Centre with COVID-19, known as the COVID Hospital, take six baths each day to avoid catching the virus. — Social Security photo provided by A.M. Costa Rica —