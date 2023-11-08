Ohio Referendum To Allow Legal Abortions Wins In Night Of Voting.

American voters have been divided for years over how long into a pregancy it could be legally terminated, if at all, however state of Ohio voted to add abortion rights to its constitution on Tuesday, meaning that the legislature cannot now prohibit abortion.

Early vote counts showed almost 56% of voters in the conservative-leaning state had backed it and although the count was not over, CBS News projected a decisive victory for the amendment.

The measure follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the 1972 Roe v. Wade decision that had protected abortion rights.

Ohio was one of several states where an abortion ban went into effect as a result of the court’s decision.