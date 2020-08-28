CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– Nevis youths, especially those at risk, will soon have a designated area to attend programmes to assist with their personal development, designed and hosted by the Ministry of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) through the Department of Social Services.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, disclosed that a building to house the Yes to Success (YTS) programme, was recently completed at Pinney’s Estate, and is expected to open in September.

“The site will offer much needed hope for continuing services being delivered to at-risk youth over the past four years, as the government continues to provide meaningful alternatives to steer these youths to an alternative path.

“Programmes include, among others, training in construction-related skills; training in hospitality preparedness; job preparedness sessions; paid work internships; connecting youth to one-time short-term work while they seek full-time employment; anger management, and crime prevention related sessions for youths,” said Hon. Brantley.

Brantley, used the occasion to encourage young persons who are parents interested in applying for current and upcoming programmes at Yes To Success, to contact the Department of Social Services.

He also commended Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister responsible for Social Development and Youth, for his service and the critical role the ministry and departments continue to play under his leadership.

“Let me just take a moment to congratulate Hon. Eric Rohan Evelyn. He has always, always been in the service of people…,” said Brantley. “He has done an incredible job with the Departments of Youth and Social Services, delivering services particularly now in COVID-19, particularly in this pandemic. When people are truly suffering and need of that support system, that safety net, Eric Evelyn and his team have been there.”