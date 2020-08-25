The world’s fastest man Usain Bolt, world’s fastes is in isolation at home in Jamaica days after celebrating his 34th birthday with a big, mask-free party.

Jamaica’s health ministry confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100-metre and 200-metre sprints, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he had been tested and was awaiting the results.

“Just to be safe, I quarantined myself and just taking it easy,” Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself while lying in bed. It was posted with the caption “Stay safe my ppl”.

“Best birthday ever,” Bolt, who retired from athletics in 2017, wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself holding his daughter, Olympia, who was born in May.

Fans wished Bolt a speedy recovery on social media – “drink up your ginger tea,” one wrote – although some accused him of carelessness.

Another social media user posted a video of Bolt’s birthday party, as he was surrounded by dozens of mask-free people dancing in an open field. The user wrote, “No social distance, NO masks!”

Among those who attended the party was Manchester City star and England national team football player, Raheem Sterling, who has been advised to self-isolate after his possible exposure.

As recently as last Friday Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness had called for “conscious personal responsibility on the part of every citizen,” while speaking during a virtual press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr. Holness implored individuals to adhere to the infection control and prevention measures of “wearing your mask if you’re out in public, don’t gather in groups of more than 20, maintain your social distance, hand sanitise regularly”.

Regarding the wearing of masks, Mr. Holness noted that while there was an effort by some persons to do so consistently, “there are others who really don’t care”, and that the police were looking into the circumstances of the Bolt party to see if laws had been broken. More than 1000 Jamaicans have already been arrested for various violations of social distancing orders, but it is not known if the popular sprinter, who has the status of a national hero, is personally the subject of investigation.