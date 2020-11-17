Public Officers are being reminded of the importance of their well-being in order to carry out everyday duties as they participate in Public Service Wellness Week.

This as many public servants such as doctors, nurses, and other health care givers, plus law enforcement agencies such as police and customs are at additional risk to the the ever-lurking presence of the Covid-19 virus.

Employee Relations Manager and Employee Assistance Programmer Coordinator, Mrs. Noreen Callwood Lewis said “We understand the importance of employees’ well-being; their mental health is important as it impacts productivity.

The Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) offers confidential counseling for all Public Officers. That means if you have issues on your job, if you have issues in terms of your home life your private life or with your children EAP is here to help and offer assistance.”

Mrs. Callwood Lewis said the Public Service Wellness Week is being observed from Monday, November 16 through to Friday, November 20 under the theme “Commit to be fit: Mind, Body and Soul.”

EAP Counsellor Dr. Albert Thompkins is encouraging all Public Officers to participate in activities during the week, adding that they were designed with the needs of Public Officers in mind.

Dr. Thompkins said, “We are living in extraordinary times. We recognize that some fun activities, while building awareness, are always essential to assist persons during difficult times. As such, we continue to have events such as Public Service Wellness Week, and we invite every Public Officer to take time out of their busy schedule and join us.”

Events preceding the week were held on Monday, November 9 with the launch of the EAP’s Facebook Page and an online presentation by Mr. Doug Arter massage therapist at Journey’s Health Spa on Absenteeism, Pain and Injury – Building up the Body on Wednesday, November 11.

Other upcoming events for the week include:

Healthy Eating challenge from Monday, November 16 to Friday, November 20.

An online presentation on Mindfulness exercise and other positive techniques to deal with stress by EAP Counselor Dr. Albert Thompkins and Human Resources Assistant Joshua Edwards on Tuesday, November 17.

Better Sleep for Better Wellness – CHIP Presentation with Dr. Sharlon Lewis from the Wellness Centre on Wednesday, November 18.

Gratitude Talks- Civil Service Edition, an online presentation with Mr. Pete Smith on Thursday, November 19.

Officers from the various departments will collect food items for the Public Service Pantry during Public Service Week that will be donated to the Family Support network.

The EAP, was established in 2003, and provides public officers with counselling and other support in handling problems that may impact their work performance.