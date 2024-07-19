Young St. Kitts Musicians Performing In Antigua Collaboration.

- Advertisement -

The Commonwealth Resounds (TCR) and the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra (ABYSO) have announced a groundbreaking collaboration bringing together talented musicians

and singers from Antigua, Montserrat, and St. Kitts.

This unique partnership aims to foster musical creativity and cultural exchange among young musicians from theseislands, focusing on four exciting areas: Jazz, Film, Fusion, and Wind Band.

The Commonwealth Resounds, an organization dedicated to promoting music and

culture across the Commonwealth, will be working closely with ABYSO to provide an

enriching and transformative experience for the participants. Building on the

success of previous workshops, this year’s programme will take place from

Monday 15th July to Saturday 20th July 2024, in Antigua.

The weeklong pilot programme invites students and educators to participate, offering them an

immersive experience in musical composition. The workshop aims to promote cultural cohesion, enhance music education, and open doors to new career opportunities in the music industry.

The Commonwealth Secretariat has also endorsed the programme as an activity under the Commonwealth Year of the Youth. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from renowned facilitators, including Khan Cordice, Reuben Bance, Jamie Smith, Ka Youn Yoo, and Gabriel Taylor. These

experts bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in their respective fields,ensuring a high-quality educational experience for all attendees.

The workshop will culminate in a spectacular performance on Saturday, 20th July at Lucky Eddi’s in English Harbour, showcasing the original works composed by the participants. This event promises to be a celebration of creativity and talent, attended by parents, friends, and music enthusiasts.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, July 20th, 2024

• Time: 6:30 PM

• Location: Lucky Eddi’s, English Harbour, Antigua

The Eastern Caribbean Composes! is envisioned to grow into the premier summer

composition workshop in the Caribbean, expanding annually to include more

countries from the Eastern Caribbean. This initiative is a testament to the power of

music to unite and inspire young talent, fostering a vibrant and dynamic musical

community across the region.

The ABYSO is a year-round after school music programme dedicated to providing quality,

accessible music education, instruments, performance and mentorship opportunities to young

musicians and music educators across Antigua and Barbuda.

Today, the ABYSO hasits first cohort of musicians playing in its senior, junior and initial programmes. It also supports several other critical programmes to include a summer composition course, instrument maintenance andrepair training and a Train the Trainers programme to build local capacity. The ABYSO is led by avoluntary Board of Directors under the distinguished patronage of Their Excellencies, Sir Rodney

Williams and Lady Williams and is a 501(c)3 registered charity. The ABYSO embraces all the

proven mental, physical and social benefits of music education and believes that every child

should experience the joys of music making.

Source: Antigua Government Press Release.