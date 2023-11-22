Youth Art Exhibition Leaves Mark On Prime Minister Dr. Drew

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The vibrant creative paintings mounted at the 2023 Youth Art Exhibition have left an indelible impression on visitors, including St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew. The prime minister explored the art exhibition on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, and marvelled at the artistic skills of the young people.

“What I have seen here today is indeed impressive. The students have demonstrated a high level of competency and when you look at the exhibition, you feel so proud that we have such talented young people in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Honourable Dr. Drew stated, after viewing the paintings at The Cable Building.

He noted that the 40 art pieces, which showcase historical sites, green energy, resource conservation, and areas of natural beauty, are the product of positive energies being channelled to capture the government’s vision to create a Sustainable Island State.

The prime minister, who has a keen interest in art, was gifted two paintings by a friend in recognition of his birthday on November 22, 2023. Other paintings were previously purchased by individuals.

The unsold art pieces are currently available for purchase up until November 30, 2023. The public is encouraged to visit the exhibition before it ends to secure their preferred paintings. There is no admission fee. Persons can stop by during the opening hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those remaining will be acquired by the Office of Prime Minister.

“We will buy them, and we will use them as gifts when we present to visiting dignitaries and so forth so that they can get a taste of local art by our young people,” said Dr. Drew.

The prime minister said that the “investment into the youth” is worthwhile.