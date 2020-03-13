The Second Annual Youth Art Exhibition, organized by the Department of Youth Empowerment and featuring pieces of art by young people between the ages of 12 and 35 years, is now open to the public following a successful launch on Wednesday.

The pieces capture three thematic areas — “I Am We,” “SKN Proud” and “Buckley’s Uprising” — and are mounted at the St. Christopher National Trust.

Many of the submissions prominently feature the national colours of green, yellow, black, white and red. There are colourful depictions of nature, sites of interest and historical events that portray the artists’ creativity.

“The work that we have on display … is astonishing, they’re impressive and it is a testament to the resilience, perseverance, commitment, skills and creativity of our young people across St. Kitts and Nevis,” Acting Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment, Pierre Liburd, noted at last evening’s opening ceremony.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Daryll Lloyd, congratulated the high school students and private individuals that participated in the exhibition.

“Young people, I want you to be meaningfully engaged in all of the activities that are happening in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and so I speak of varying sporting activities, folklore, visual arts, culinary arts, performing arts, literary arts, and indeed the list can go on,” Mr. Lloyd stated. “If we do not support and we do not encourage our young people, trust me, the negativity in the world will pull them aside and our young people will become statistics in society.”

The art pieces are available for purchase.

The Youth Art Exhibition is open for public viewing at the National Museum on the Bay Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday, the office closes at 4 p.m. and on Saturday at 1 p.m. The exhibition ends March 27.