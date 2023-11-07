Youth Art Exhibition Opens In St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – An exhibition showcasing the creative talent of young people is on display for the month of November at the Department of Youth Empowerment located on the top floor of the Cable building on Cayon Street.

The Youth Art Exhibition features a variety of artwork by young people including some high school students. Scenes portrayed include historical sites, green energy, resource conservation, and areas of natural beauty.

Minister of State responsible for Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that the initiative, which is an activity celebrating Youth Month, nurtures the creative energies of students.

“I just want to encourage persons to pop by and check it (the exhibition) out,” said Honourable Phillip at the Prime Minister’s Press Conference on November 7. “The paintings are for sale so we will be compensating students. So if you see a painting that you like we encourage you to purchase it and that money will go directly to the artist who created the painting.”

There is no admission fee. The exhibition will be mounted up until November 30. Persons can stop by during the opening hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.