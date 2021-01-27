BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Youth-oriented and youth-led organizations in St. Kitts and Nevis are strongly encouraged to register or re-register in some cases, with the Department of Youth Empowerment on or before January 31.

Fifty-three organizations completed the hassle-free registration in 2020. They had access to numerous opportunities: access to technical expertise; networking opportunities with other organizations and agencies; and access to materials and resources. In the past, organizations received assistance with cots, stoves, easels, and projectors.

“We know that there are several groups that exist that did not register with the department and we would love to welcome them under our tent,” said Maluska Douglas, who is spearheading the registration effort.

She said each registered group is now provided with a certificate from the Department of Youth Empowerment that they can proudly display. The certificate proves registration, which is required by some regional and international agencies.

Another benefit of registration is access to grant funding opportunities from various institutions. Registrants can also apply for duty-free concessions from the Ministry of Finance through the Department of Youth Empowerment.

Registration can be completed at the Department of Youth Empowerment located on the top floor of the Cable Building on Cayon Street. Information can be obtained by calling 467-1393, or on Facebook @SKBYouthEmpowerment.