Extraordinary acts of kindness and service to others will again be spotlighted in St. Kitts and Nevis as the twin-island federation hosts the Third Annual National Volunteer Day Feb. 15.

The event was introduced by the government in 2018 to foster a greater sense of civic identity, unity, service and responsibility in nationals and residents of all ages.

National Volunteer Day is particularly special for the Department of Youth Empowerment in St. Kitts as it provides an excellent opportunity to deploy members of its Volunteer Corps to support national and community initiatives.

The Department of Youth Empowerment will host a beach cleanup at Lime Kiln Bay. Additionally, the department will support the Elderly Luncheon at Government House, which is one of the more popular activities organized on the day. Members of the Volunteer Corps will join with Cabinet Ministers and other service-minded persons to serve lunch to seniors who have played an integral role in national development.

Youth Officer Steven Gilbert noted the department has also welcomed requests for volunteers to support activities organized by the Rotaract Club of St. Kitts, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Department of Environment.

He added the Volunteer Corps stands ready to assist groups and organizations hosting service activities on National Volunteer Day and other days throughout the year. Mr. Gilbert noted that youth groups may also be eligible to access materials to support their volunteer projects — a group undertaking a beach cleanup may receive garbage bags or borrow tools such as shovels and rakes, for example.

He encouraged the public to visit the Department of Youth Empowerment at The Cable Building on Church Street, or to telephone 467-1393, to seek support.