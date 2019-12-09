Carib Brewery St. Kitts Ltd. was recognized by the Ministry of Youth Thursday as a key contributor to the success of the government department’s programmes and projects when it was presented with the Minister’s Award at the Youth Service Reception held Thursday evening at the Carambola Beach Club.

Contributions by several private and public sector entities, as well as private individuals, were also recognised.

The Director’s Award went to Azilla Clarke

Most Generous Sponsor Award went to Mackie Hazel Funeral Services

Most Outstanding Partner Organization Award went to the Ministry of Education

Most Outstanding Youth Organization went to the Philadelphia Pathfinders.

Individual awards were presented to:

Mindesha Challenger as the Most Outstanding Student Volunteer

Isis Phipps as the Most Outstanding Adult Volunteer.

Mrs Phipps was also presented with the Most Remarkable Parent Award, a distinction shared with Clyde Richardson.

The Department of Youth Empowerment also presented certificates to 18 persons who completed the CPR and First Aid Training session, one of the activities for Youth Month, observed in November.

Acting Director of Youth Empowerment, Pierre Liburd, expressed gratitude to the night’s awardees and other contributors “for all that you have given, offered, and dedicated. All of your strengths, talents, energies, creativity, and time towards ensuring the success of our programming.”

Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education, Darryl Lloyd, commended the staff of the Department of Youth Empowerment for organizing the annual Youth Month celebration, noting activities are usually of a very high quality and encouraged the young people to take advantage of the many opportunities offered by the department.

“I recognize in our world that we are always bashing our young people and [some] are always trying to fight down our young people but I declare it over you our young people that you are great, and you are going to do wonders in our beautiful islands,” he said.