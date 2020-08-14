CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- Six young persons received awards on Aug. 12 from the Department of Youth for their outstanding contributions in various areas of activism in observance of International Youth Day. The Youth Impact 12 Awards Ceremony was held virtually at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre.

Cecelia Stanley received an award for Youth in Entrepreneurship; Brandon Powell for Youth in Technology; Melicia Clarke for Sports Excellence; Raveena Persaud for Extraordinary Youth in Agriculture; Verna Grante for Education and Life-long Learning; and Delcia Burke for Volunteerism.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Community Development, congratulated the awardees, encouraging them to strive to ensure their impact on their peers and the wider society remains positive.

“I want to especially congratulate our six awardees for the fantastic work that you have been doing in the community and the lives you have been touching,” said Hon. Evelyn.

“The name of the initiative is Youth Impact 12. Whatever you do in terms of your engagement, you must impact other young people. You must see yourselves as role models because other young people will be looking to you,” he said.

Highlighting that International Youth Day 2020 was celebrated under the theme “Youth Engagement for Global Action,” Minister Evelyn told the awardees that the impact of their actions is not limited to the shores of Nevis.

“You are being honoured this evening but your award does not stay here,” said Evelyn. “We are living in a global village, and whatever you the young people are doing here in Nevis, counts toward the global action.”

The minister said he is happy the NIA and Department of Youth are at the forefront of ensuring that the island’s young people are engaged in every aspect, facet, and sphere of society.

Kerdis Clarke, NIA Director of Youth, noted in an overview of the awards programme, that the Youth Impact 12 Awards Programme was launched in February 2019, to recognize the achievements of young people between 18- and 35-years-old in areas of national importance.

She said the program seeks to encourage and motivate young people to strive for excellence irrespective of their area of interest, and encourage them to become positive role models in their communities.