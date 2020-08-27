CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Nevis youth have been urged to put down the guns and embrace love instead, by Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth.

The minister made the appeal while delivering remarks at the Hanley’s Road Community Centre on August 20, during the last in a series of town hall meetings hosted by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), dubbed “Conversations with the People.”

“We have been going through a period of calm on the island of Nevis for which we are very, very thankful,” said Hon. Evelyn. “Unfortunately, very recently we have had two incidences of gun violence in the Charlestown area. I am appealing to our young people; please put down the guns.

“We’ve had several months without any gun violence,” he said. “We do not want to go back to where we were several months ago. I am making a special appeal to the young people to kindly put the guns down. Whatever problems you have, whatever issues you have, I am sure you can solve them without guns. Please, we want to pick up love and put down the guns, and end the violence.”

The Youth Minister used the opportunity to voice concerns with the over-consumption of alcohol by young people.

“I am concerned and many people on the island are concerned about the consumption or over- consumption of alcohol by many of our young people,” said Evelyn. “We see it especially on weekends.

“There is nothing wrong with having some alcohol, but there is something wrong with overdoing and drinking too much…and I am appealing to our young people, as the Minister of Youth, to try to cut back on the alcohol consumption.”