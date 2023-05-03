Youth Parliamentarians Participate in Mock Sitting of Nevis Island Assembly

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 02, 2023) — In observance of Commonwealth Day 2023, there will be a Mock Sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on Thursday, May 04, 2023, at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers on Samuel Hunkins Drive.

According to the notice circulated Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly, a total of 17 youth parliamentarians are expected to participate in the mock sitting, debating the “Nevis Environmental Levy Ordinance (Amendment of Schedule) Order, 2023.”

At a sitting of the Assembly on February 20, 2023, Hon. Michelle Slack, President of the Nevis Island Assembly, said the Nevis Island Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is working to revive the youth parliament on Nevis.

She noted that by engaging students of the Nevis Sixth Form College and other young persons, the aim is to “channel the interest of those interested in governance, leadership and politics to be a part of the youth parliament.

The Mock Sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly will be broadcast live from 9:00 a.m. on Nevis Television (NTv) channel 99, nevistvonline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel.