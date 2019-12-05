The Department of Youth Empowerment will bring together key partners, contributors and sponsors to express appreciation for their support of the department’s programmes, projects and other activities over the past year at the Youth Service Reception slated for Thursday at the Carambola Beach Club.

Several awards will be presented including, The Minister’s Award, The Director’s Award, Most Outstanding Volunteers, Most Remarkable Parent, Most Outstanding Youth Organization, Most Outstanding Partner Organization, and Most Generous Partner.

Presentations will be made by youth officers highlighting the success of various initiatives, and youth officers will outline plans to improve the effectiveness of their programmes and share ways that companies, agencies and individuals can continue to contribute.

The Youth Service Reception culminates activities for Youth Month,celebrated annually in November in St. Kitts. Other activities included a first aid and CPR training session Nov. 2; the Youth Island Bike Ride Nov. 3; the Minister’s Youth Forum Nov. 20; The 25 Most Remarkable Teens Awards Ceremony Nov. 22; the High School Chefs’ Competition Nov. 27; and a March and Rally Nov. 29.