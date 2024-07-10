Zaria Stapleton presents copies of her books to the Governor General

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsZaria Stapleton presents copies of her books to the Governor General By Observer News - July 9, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas - Ms. Zaria Stapleton, a student of St. Augustine's College, presented copies of her books, 'Twins of Stapledon Gardens,' 'The Cookie Crumbler,' and 'The Butterfly Effect' to Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt during a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General, July 3, 2024. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – Ms. Zaria Stapleton, a student of St. Augustine’s College, presented copies of her books, ‘Twins of Stapledon Gardens,’ ‘The Cookie Crumbler,’ and ‘The Butterfly Effect’ to Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt during a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General, July 3, 2024. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson) - Advertisement -