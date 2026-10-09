Zavian Harris Named Best Recruit as He Begins Career with RSCNPF

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 9, 2026)

Police Constable Zavian Harris is beginning his career with the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) with three awards to his name, including Best Recruit for Police Training Course #47, following six months of intensive training.

Harris, No. 500, joined 27 fellow recruits at their Passing-Out Ceremony at the Newtown Playing Field on Thursday, October 8, officially becoming a police officer. During the ceremony, he received the Best Recruit award from Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley.

Reflecting on the recognition at a post-graduation celebration at the Police Training School, Harris said he had focused on giving his best rather than expecting to receive awards.

“Growing up, I was taught not to really expect anything. You just do what you’re supposed to do to the best of your ability and whatever happens, happens,” he stated. “If you get awarded, you get awarded. But if not, you did your best all the same.”

In addition to being named Best Recruit, Harris received awards for Best at Pistol Shot and Best at Weapons Training. Although he joked that his experience handling weapons was limited to video games, he credited the mental discipline developed during his six-month training programme for helping him succeed.

That resilience, he explained, was nurtured long before he entered the Police Training School, with his mother, Alicia Phillip, playing a significant role in shaping his determination.

“My mother is one of my biggest backers,” he stated. “Every time I want to try to do something, she would try her best to equip me with the things I will need so I can just go and put my best foot forward. If anything happened during that time, like maybe sickness, injury or such, she always made sure I had what I needed to recover quickly so I could continue to push myself forward.”

Harris demonstrated his appreciation for that support during the Passing-Out Ceremony when he invited his mother to the podium, embraced her and presented her with a gift basket while delivering the Vote of Thanks. The heartfelt gesture drew applause from those in attendance.

Phillip, who is the mother of six, said the unexpected tribute left her emotional as she reflected on her eldest child’s achievement.

“I’m just overwhelmed,” Ms. Phillip said. “I was breaking down emotionally, but I tried to stay strong as usual. I didn’t expect it, so it was really touching for me.”

Despite her pride, Phillip admitted that she initially had reservations when Harris expressed his desire to join the police force. Her second son had recently graduated from military training, and the prospect of having two sons serving in demanding professions weighed on her.

“His brother, who is the second of mine, he’s in the army. He’s a soldier, and he had just passed out,” she expressed. “So when he (Zavian) told me he was going to join the police, I was like, you know, having a soldier and having a police officer, how would I be able to cope with that, knowing that they wouldn’t be home too often and we grew up with everybody always together? So it was kind of tough for me, but then I still told him I would support him if that is what he chose.”

Her support has helped Harris move forward with confidence as he prepares to take on the responsibilities of policing. However, as the celebrations drew to a close at the Police Training School, the reality of his new career began to sink in.

“Wow, I feel really nervous,” he admitted.

PC Harris will begin his service with the RSCNPF Traffic Department, where he hopes to make a positive contribution despite the challenges that may lie ahead.

“When I go out there, I will try my utmost best to do whatever I can to help better the community,” he indicated. “I don’t know how I will do it; I don’t know all that I will face as of today, but I will try my best.”

As he embarks on this new chapter, Harris is carrying with him not only the recognition earned during training but also the values of perseverance and family support that helped bring him to this point.

Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service