Former Premier of Nevis has passed

Former Premier of Nevis and Ambassador to the Prime Minister’s Office passed away earlier today.

He was 72.

Amory a founding member of Team Unity was also a former first-class cricketer representing the Leeward Islands and Combined Islands in the 1970s and 80s.

Amory served as Premier of Nevis from 1992 to 2006 then again from 2013 to 2017.

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris was among the first to pay tributes to the former leader of the Concerned Citizen Movement.

“I am very saddened by the passing of Ambassador Vance Amory, my reliable friend, mentor and advisor, illustrious founding member of #TeamUnity.

“My condolences are with his loving wife Vernita his daughters, the rest of his family and a wide circle of friends and well-wishers. The people of #stkittsandnevis have lost our Elder Statesman. May his soul find eternal peace.”

Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards also hailed the work of Amory as a Cabinet Minister of Team Unity.

“It was with much sadness that I learned earlier today, of the sudden passing of former Premier of Nevis, Ambassador Vance Amory.

I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife, children and extended family. I had the privilege of working with Ambassador Amory in the federal government of St. Kitts and Nevis from 2015-to 2020; he was Senior Minister and Minister of labour and I was Deputy Prime Minister. I shall always remember him for the role he played, along with myself as Leader of the People’s Action Movement PAM, and as Leader of the Concerned Citizen s Movement, CCM, jointly working with the Leader of the PLP, Dr Timothy Harris, to help fashion a government of national unity.”

The airport is Nevis had been named after him for the work he had done leading the Nevis Island Administration during his first stint.