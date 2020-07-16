BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — As educational institutions in St. Kitts and Nevis prepare to reopen, the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) has established a task force to safeguard students, faculty and staff against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This was stated by the President of the CFBC, Dr. Jacqueline Austin, during her appearance on the July 15 “Working for You” radio and television show.

“We have established a COVID-19 Task Force and we have, of course, been in consultation with the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC),” explained Dr. Austin.” We have had meetings and have had compliance inspections by an entity from the Ministry of Education. We are also scheduled to have another inspection by the NEOC compliance team.

Dr. Austin said establishing a task force is extremely important and will benefit all.

“We see this as vitally and crucially important because we want to ensure that the safety of our faculty, students and staff remains paramount,” she said. “We cannot continue to do what we do and do it well without protocols being followed. We have already instituted and implemented some of these protocols including social distancing or physical distancing, temperature check logs if we have to perform contact tracing in consultation with the Ministry of Health.”

Dr. Austin said the COVID-19 Pandemic should not be taken lightly.

“I believe there is a lot of fear around the COVID-19 Pandemic and rightly so,” said Dr. Austin. “It is a very serious disease and we should take it seriously because we see the adverse impact on populations across the world. We at the CFBC are very much cognizant of its impact as well.”

Dr. Austin said CFBC ensured that distance markers are placed in classrooms measuring six feet to effectively practice social distancing. A CFBC COVID-19 Policy was developed and will be presented to the Board of Governors for ratification.