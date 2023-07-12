Missing German Man Found Dismembered In Freezer.

By Editor-July 12th, 2023.
Thai authorities have found the dismembered body of a missing German businessman in a freezer.
The search for Hans-Peter Mack, 62, reached a tragic end on Monday night as police located his remains in a garbage bag at a rented house in Nong Prue, a city in southern Thailand.
The German real estate broker, a resident of Thailand for several years, had been missing for a week. Police had pieced together security camera footage in the hope of finding him alive.
Instead, they found the mutilated corpse inside a chest freezer at a house in the upscale settlement of Nong Prue.
Two German suspects have been arrested.
Mack, a property broker who lived with his Thai wife in the eastern city of Pattaya, had been missing since 4 July.
Mack, formerly a boss of Munich corporate communications firm Media AGwas last seen in his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, according to a missing-person notice put up by his family, who offered 3m baht (£66,000; $86,000) for information on his whereabouts.
Investigators said a large amount of money was found to be missing from the businessman’s bank account, adding that they thought the crime was linked to extortion. It is believed he may have been tortured before he was killed.
The vehicle was found on Sunday in the parking lot of a condominium in Nong Prue, the Associated Press news agency said.
Investigators discovered traces of what appeared to be a cleaning solvent in the vehicle, including on the seats, dashboard, and steering wheel — apparently used in an attempt to destroy evidence.
Along with the body, investigators discovered a cordless chainsaw, a pair of hedge clippers, and rolls of plastic, according to footage aired on Thai television channels.
Police Major General Theerachai Chamnanmor told The Bangkok Post the discoveries suggested”intention to destroy evidence”.
Nong Prue police chief Tawee Kudthalaeng said authorities also discovered that a large amount of money was missing from Mack’s bank account.
He added that Mack’s remains were later found by using CCTV footage from the area, but did not elaborate.
She received a text message claiming he would call back. At about 10pm that night, she received another text saying that he was still with a client.
But Mack’s wife told Thai media that Mack had never texted her in their five-year relationship.
Sources: BBC, DW, news agencies.