Missing German Man Found Dismembered In Freezer.

Mack, formerly a boss of Munich corporate communications firm Media AGwas last seen in his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, according to a missing-person notice put up by his family, who offered 3m baht (£66,000; $86,000) for information on his whereabouts.

Investigators said a large amount of money was found to be missing from the businessman’s bank account, adding that they thought the crime was linked to extortion. It is believed he may have been tortured before he was killed.

The vehicle was found on Sunday in the parking lot of a condominium in Nong Prue, the Associated Press news agency said.

Investigators discovered traces of what appeared to be a cleaning solvent in the vehicle, including on the seats, dashboard, and steering wheel — apparently used in an attempt to destroy evidence.