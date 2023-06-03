Protesters Arrested at Epsom Derby as August Rodin Gallops to Victory.

- Advertisement -

Editor-June 3rd, 2023.

Two protesters were arrested attempting to disrupt the Epsom Derby – but were removed by police and failed to interrupt the historic horse race.

One man burst onto the track just after the race started at 1.30pm before being tackled to the ground.

Minutes later, a woman attempted to climb the fence but was pulled to the ground by police.

Members of the crowd were heard cheering as the protesters were dragged away from the course on Saturday afternoon.

One protester was moved to the side of the track around a minute before the horses came past for their final sprint.

Despite threats by activist group Animal Rising to “cancel or severely delay” the Derby, the race continued as planned.

There has been a heavy police presence at the course following threats from protestors to disrupt the event.

Nineteen other people have been arrested in connection with plans to disrupt the Epsom Derby Festival on Saturday, Surrey Police said.

Animal Rising, formerly known as Animal Rebellion, is, according to Wikipedia, a protest group that dedicates itself to “taking direct action to see an end to animal suffering in all its forms”. Presumably it does not approve of horse-racing in any form, having also recently tried to disrupt the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree, Liverpool.

The 2023 Derby was won by the favorite, August Rodin ridden by Aidan O’Brien at odds of 9 to 2.