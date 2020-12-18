

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A Reading Intervention Programme is being implemented in schools across the Federation, according to Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell, during his contribution to the Budget Debate on December 18.



“The programme is designed to boost the development of reading and literacy skills in low-achieving students for whom regular classroom instruction is insufficient,” said Hon. Powell. “This will aid their level of progress and achievement to improve and increase their ability to access the curriculum and work independently.”



The Reading Intervention Programme is being implemented in 18 schools, 17 public primary schools, and the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School.

There are 25 reading intervention teachers. One will be stationed in smaller schools and two in larger ones.

“The lowest achieving students in grades one to six are enrolled in the programme. Approximately 435 students are currently enrolled,” explained Powell. “Reading intervention teachers work with classroom teachers to develop an individual education plan for each student who is enrolled.

“Students are taught individually or in small groups depending on their needs,” he said. “Sessions are generally 30 to 60 minutes long, depending on the need of the students.

“Reading intervention teachers completed a 12-week certificate course in the teaching of reading undertaken with the University of the West Indies (The UWI) and funded by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Early Learners Programme,” said Powell. “They were also trained to administer the Caribbean Assessment Battery Reading, which is a diagnostic assessment to identify students reading levels, their strengths and their weaknesses.

“Additional training in the form of professional development sessions were held twice monthly,” concluded Powell. “It will continue to further enhance the teacher’s ability to cater to the student’s needs.”