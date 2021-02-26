BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Ten corporals received their letters of confirmation from Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy during a ceremony at Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Headquarters on February 24.

Confirmed are Officers Cleon Michael, Ryan Haywood, Dijon James, Leon Michael, Royston Isaac, Kamara Phillip, Antonio Browne, Andrea Battice, Vivian Caesar and Ronrick Huggins.

Their confirmation takes effect from October 1, 2018. The confirmation is an indication of their ability to perform satisfactorily at that rank. Executive Command members of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force congratulated the officers and shared words of advice before the letters were presented to the corporals.

Commissioner Brandy thanked the corporals for supporting the Police Force’s efforts to tackle crime. He said there has been a marked decrease in crime over the past two years. The Commissioner said he believes that they played a role in that achievement while acting as corporals. He told them they are eligible to become a candidate for promotions to the rank of sergeant.

“You should always try to perform at the standard of the rank just above where you are,” said Brady. “There are 10 to12 vacancies that exist at the rank of sergeant that you can now set your eyes on.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Andre Mitchell, wished them the very best. He reminded them that they were not only responsible for the quality of their own work, but also that of their subordinate officers.

“We must enforce the policies of the force,” said Mitchell. He went on to speak about some of the challenges related to work ethic that could affect their productivity and encouraged them to rise to the occasion in their conduct and performance.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adolph Adams, said the Force needs strong supervisors, adding that it started with them. “The promotion means you are seen as someone who can help to take the organisation forward…you have to first be disciplined before you can discipline others,” said Adams.

The newly confirmed corporals were encouraged to do their best and raise the bar higher by the Force Chaplin, Ericsson Cumberbatch, who said, “regardless of where you find yourself, remember to perform.”

“What is success?” asked the Personnel Officer, Clifford Govia. He said the officers should give the question some thought, “We know you have the talent, but you have to continue sharpening your skills,” said Officer Govia. “Make up your mind to do your part well.”