MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has confirmed registration of the anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Fund said in a statement.

“The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the approval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In total, 26 countries have already authorized Sputnik V. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is the first island nation of the Caribbean to register Sputnik V,” the statement said.

The vaccine was approved in Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under the emergency use authorization procedure without additional local clinical trials.

Sputnik V was approved earlier in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia and Bahrain.