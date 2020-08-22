Tropical Storm Laura passed over St. Kitts and Nevis overnight with heavy rainfalls and strong winds but no major damages were reported.

The Federation started to feel the effects of the storm just before midnight and it continued into the early morning.

Although no major damage to infrastructure has been reported and life is slowly getting back to normal, some damage to one popular area occurred as a result of the storm.

The famous Sandbox Tree in Upper Cayon next to the cemetery fell as a result of the winds. The tree is a popular hangout spot in the area and many believe it was more than 100 years old.

The chunk of the tree that fell in the road was eventually cleared by the NEMA with residents of the area lent a hand.

In Molineux, another fallen tree had created a temporary blockage but was also swiftly removed once it was clear.

The National Disaster Coordinator Abdias Samuel, on behalf of the Mitigation Council Minister, gave the all-clear earlier today for St. Kitts and Nevis to return to normal. Some additional showers and thunderstorm remain however but is expected to gradually improve.

“We thank Almighty God for sparing us here in St. Kitts and Nevis the brunt of this system and are grateful that there has been no loss of life or damages caused by the passage of TS Laura. Residents should continue to exercise caution in areas known for flash flooding, street-flooding, landslides, and rockfalls,” a NEMA statement read.

The also reminded residents that this is the peak of what is forecast to be an above active hurricane season and should ensure that their disaster plans are in place and ready to implement if necessary.

Samuel and his deputy Claricia Langley-Stevens thanked NEMA staff and volunteers and NEOC occupants for their swift response to the call to action and service throughout the passage of TS Laura. “It is clear that although some areas in St. Kitts were only slightly affected, the same doesn’t hold true for the entire nation.”

“NEMA staff and volunteers remain steadfast in their recovery efforts to ensure the safety and security of motorists and pedestrians alike. This is only accomplished, according to DNDC Langley-Stevens, with support from the appropriate authorities, in the wake of an impact.